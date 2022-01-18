What the future demands

The government should focus on launching skill development programmes for the younger generation. It is perhaps in common knowledge that well-implemented skill development programmes can contribute significantly to Kashmir’s socio-economic growth and improve the economic position of the poorest members of society by providing them with decent earning prospects.

This brings the debate over Kashmir’s technical and vocational education and training sectors, which has become a significant policy problem, to the fore. The extensive list of inadequate manufacturing facilities is due to a lack of finances for effective maintenance of technical equipment and a concentration on theory rather than actual skill optimization.

Institutes entice students by promising monthly scholarships and tuition waivers, but they fail to provide them with the necessary skills to compete in local and countrywide job markets. These institutes’ graduates will almost certainly have a diploma but no work.

Technical and vocational training can help to generate earning prospects for young people, particularly those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.