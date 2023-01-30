What will Prabhari officers bring to the desk !

BY YUSRA ANJUM

The “Back to Village” program entered its 4th edition last year on 27th October, 2022 which came to an end on 3rd November, 2022. This edition of B2V4 mainly focused on the youth, skill development, self employment, good governance and strengthening the Panchayat Raj at grassroots level.

The main objective was to bridge the gap between the administration and the citizens. B2V was first launched in the month of June, 2019. After the inception of B2V, the program has achieved so much significance in the development of J&K.

On 9th of November this year Government deployed the Visiting Officers of the recently concluded Phase IV of ‘Back to Village’ Program, as the Prabhari Officers for the concerned Panchayat(s) for the next one year or till decided otherwise.

The Prabhari officers will guide and mentor the Panchayats and will remove all the hiccups that came in the developmental projects, and each Panchayat shall make progress in accordance with what is written in letter and word as a plan or program for the villages.