What’s New in Computational Chemistry?

Computational chemistry plays a crucial role in modern times for deriving fundamental knowledge on various chemical aspects related to practical day-to-day problems, such as understanding the technicalities of chemical analysis, which includes Information regarding the properties of molecules or simulated experimental results defined for solving practical chemical problems.

The field of computational chemistry makes use of several different computer programs, including Gaussian, Schrodinger, ORCA etc. that can simulate complex chemical issues by doing extensive mathematical computations and extensive research analysis.

Countless real-world contexts have inspired a wide variety of practical applications for computational chemistry. Most calculations in physical chemistry, for instance, are based on the Schrodinger equation.