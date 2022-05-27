What’s wrong with the servers ?

In a world that is increasingly becoming dependent on virtual services, an outage of any particular service cannot be entirely ruled out. We are living in a time where banks claim to offer digital services that are becoming part of regular financial activities.

We have seen people turning their mobile devices into mini banks for regular financial activities.

The burden on banks has reduced in comparison to the times when for any financial activity a customer had to visit a bank physically to perform any financial activity.

In the last two decades, banking has witnessed a tremendous change with the advent of technology. There has been an unprecedented rise in the number of people becoming more dependent on e-financial activities.

People have become more self-reliant now. Mobile banking has revolutionised the whole banking industry.