When carmakers mislead…

Pertinently, it’s not the false mileage claim that has been harming the consumers, lack of some features highlighted as attraction by the company also mars the interest of consumers. For instance, the opening of airbags failed in an accident etc. A company getting consumers into buying their products through false claims of fuel efficiency and other features is as good as robbing people of their hard earned money on recurring basis for none of their fault.

As we know that owning a car in the present times is not a big deal as the finances are available in a hassle free manner. Hardly a negligible percentage of people purchase their choice of car without going for a loan facility. Otherwise, most of them take a route of loans from banks and other financial institutions. Here it’s a double edged sword for the consumers as they have to shell out interest on the loan as well as the extra fuel expenses on a recurring basis.

It’s ironic that the situation being so rampant has been missing the attention of regulators of the automobile industry and we have not found any kind of consumer awareness in this regards so far. The consumers have been left at the mercy of car makers and their dealers. Otherwise, this is simply cheating and a criminal act on part of the companies for deceiving the gullible consumers.

Needless to mention that cheating is a criminal offence under the Indian Penal Code. It is done in order to gain profit or an advantage from another person by using some deceitful means. The person who deceives another knows for the fact that it would place the other person in an unfair situation. Any dishonest concealment of facts which can deceive a person to do an act which he would not have done otherwise is also cheating within the meaning of this Section 415 of the Indian Penal Code.

In fact, regulatory loopholes in the automobile sector are visible, which have facilitated corporate greed and a limitless hunger for more profit. There is dire need to bring stricter regulations to curb the cheating practices of the car makers. There should be no hesitation for stating this kind of cheating as a criminal offence.

(The views are of the author & not the institution he works for)