When earth shakes in J&K

Doda has emerged as one of the most eco-fragile areas in J&K due to its unique geo-climatic conditions. It is prone to earthquakes and witnesses frequent low intensity quakes.

The vulnerability of geologically young unstable and fragile rocks in Doda have increased manifold due to various unscientific developmental activities.



A few months ago, big cracks in several houses in the mountainous Nai Basti area of Thathri in Doda district created panic among the residents. Seepage of rain water and haphazard construction of developmental projects has exacerbated the situation coupled with high tectonic activity.



Experts state that the situation is aggravating from the Mohimangat-Shopian axis across Pir Panjal and Sumcham Padder, Padam Zanskar besides the main axis of Doda-Kulgam periphery. Uri, Bijhoma and Aharbal are on the earthquake fault lines. Chenab Valley housing huge dams on Chenab including Dul Hasti in Kishtwar, Baglihar in Ramban, is vulnerable to quakes.



As per Bilham, a magnitude nine earthquake is likely to trigger landslides that would dam the Jhelum river, which drains from the Kashmir valley into Pakistan. This could put the Kashmir valley under water within three months. Bilham’s Global Positioning System (GPS) data readings reveal the gradual movement of rocks in the Zanskar Mountains north of the Kashmir Valley are high.

This means that the zone is likely to rupture when a quake eventually happens; could be nearly 200-kilometres wide. The zone would encompass the Kashmir Valley including the city of Srinagar, home to 1.5 million people.

Bilham states that if slippage occurs over a length of 300 kilometres, as is possible, a mega-quake of magnitude nine is the likely result. ‘Given building codes and population in the region that “could mean a death toll of 300,000 people,” Bilham warns.



Geological instabilities in Japan, situated on converging tectonic plates, caused over 1,000 tremors on an average each year. On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Honshu on the Japan Trench.