When kiting is dangerous

If you belong to our generation, you’d have definitely indulged in one activity which was very popular not only in our neighbourhood but throughout the country.

Yes, I am talking about kite flying. It was a passion to fly tiny colourful quadrangulars in the sky, and I still remember all the joys kite flying used to bring to us, when we were kids.

You must be wondering why I am nostalgic about kite flying today. Actually, the celebration of Makar-Sankranti a few days back across the country marked kite flying as one of the festivities.

Makar-Sankranti is one of the few ancient Hindu festivals observed in line with solar cycles each year in January. A festival, believed to be as old as 5000 years, is celebrated by observing certain social festivities. One of the festivities is kite flying. Thousands across the country fly colourful kites on the day.