For any autobiography, it’s not necessary that the whole story of the author’s life is narrated.
What makes autobiographies distinct is the selection of events and facts that the author chooses to present, describe and interpret.
As a reader, each one analyzes the storyteller’s life happenings and investigates the way the author interprets the meaning of life.
Different authors follow specific style and pattern while narrating their story; however certain memoirs are above ordinary and follow the heart, and thus develops When the Heart Speaks.
Pioneer of interventional cardiology in India and known for his academic, research and clinical expertise, Prof Upendra Kaul, popularly known as Dr U Kaul in Kashmir, has surprised us all by becoming an admirable storyteller.
He narrates his story in a memoir When the Heart Speaks. The specific events of his life that he chose to write about in his book reveal extra information about him and his life experience.
The book also makes us understand that success is never accidental. It needs a lot of patience, learning, hard work, honesty, sacrifice and, more importantly, passion and love for accomplishing the reason for your existence.
Not all are fortunate enough to understand that the purpose of existence is not just living but finding the reason to live for. On the very first page of the first chapter, the author observed in his childhood, “Remote as it was, Hawal (Pulwama) had no medical facility”.
Perhaps, this observation motivated the author to explore his greater self, to live for this purpose and to accomplish it daringly. The writer’s commitment to his cause, his purpose congruent with his self, his intellectual and spiritual needs, and an answer to his question is well discovered till the last chapter of his book, ‘Gauri Kaul Foundation and Genesis’.
In many sections of the book, the author tries to explore the connection between motivation and execution. The book mentions many individuals, from family to friends, who have motivated and inspired the author at different stages of his life.
However, one person, his mother Gauri Kaul has not only influenced him with her own ideas but has convinced the author to ask himself the questions that opened roadways to his goals.
She effectively made him argue the reasons he discovers himself than getting influenced by the reasons found by others. In the role of a mother, Gauri Kaul proved that for the upbringing of a good human being and a good son, one need not possess grand academic degrees and big job titles.
The author has prolifically put his point that real things don’t change in any modern techno-era, and it is still best, to be honest, and straight, which he has been all along the memoir. In one of the chapters ‘Experience in Private Cardiology Hospitals’, Dr U Kaul has raised his voice against treachery and injustice.
It takes courage and resolve for a doctor to write about the malpractices perpetrated by other doctors. Despite being the victim of nepotism at AIIMS, the author resiliently wedged himself to certain principles.
The memoir also discloses how the author has struggled, suffered and sacrificed at every step towards his goal. In one of the chapters, ‘Exit from AIIMS’, the author narrates that as a father he had to sacrifice the elite job at AIIMS for the future of her daughter who is a noted neonatologist today. However, in no way did he compromise with his conviction; and his tireless exertion and passionate concern for his patients remained the cornerstone of his success.
The memoir has exceptional notes of thanksgiving and gratitude to the people who have been with the author through all shades of his life—black and blue; melancholy and marvel.
Acknowledging the care and concern of others, and their role in the success of the author is highly regarded. The mention of Liyaqat Ali, who is the multipurpose caretaker of the author, makes us appreciate the contentment and fulfilment that gratitude endows with.
The events and experiences of the author have many lessons to draw upon. Dr U Kaul had a definite vision and stable idea to navigate the chaos, turn his worldview and dreams into something substantial; and attain self-actualization.
Many instances in the book tell how the author has challenged orthodoxy, been gutsy, and always stood for what he believes in. Dr U Kaul has never regretted the chances that he took.
Usually, the places we go and the people we meet begin to blur into oblivion gradually, but the author sharply remembers everyone and every place he has been to.
Of course, all narrations have some slippages. Evidently, some more inspiring and motivational events could have been included in the book given the amount of work and experience the author has. Maybe, that has been reserved for another manuscript!
The narration in the book smacks of sentimentalism, humanity and transcendentalism. Nonetheless, at some places there is a disconnect, that has somewhat discolored the logical order of narration.
The bottomline is that When the Heart Speaks the realities touch. This fact is reminiscent of a conversation between Reason and Heart in Allama Iqbal’s poem Aqal-o-Dil wherein the Heart speaks while addressing Reason—
Hai Tujhay Wasta Mazahir Say
Aur Batin Say Aashna Hun Main….
(You deal with the outward aspect of things;
I know what lies within)
Elm Tujh Say Tow Maarifat Mujh Say
Tu Khuda Joo, Khuda Numa Hun Main….
(Knowledge comes from you, Gnosis from me;
You seek God, I reveal Him).
