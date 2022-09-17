When The Heart Speaks…

In many sections of the book, the author tries to explore the connection between motivation and execution. The book mentions many individuals, from family to friends, who have motivated and inspired the author at different stages of his life.

However, one person, his mother Gauri Kaul has not only influenced him with her own ideas but has convinced the author to ask himself the questions that opened roadways to his goals.

She effectively made him argue the reasons he discovers himself than getting influenced by the reasons found by others. In the role of a mother, Gauri Kaul proved that for the upbringing of a good human being and a good son, one need not possess grand academic degrees and big job titles.

The author has prolifically put his point that real things don’t change in any modern techno-era, and it is still best, to be honest, and straight, which he has been all along the memoir. In one of the chapters ‘Experience in Private Cardiology Hospitals’, Dr U Kaul has raised his voice against treachery and injustice.

It takes courage and resolve for a doctor to write about the malpractices perpetrated by other doctors. Despite being the victim of nepotism at AIIMS, the author resiliently wedged himself to certain principles.

The memoir also discloses how the author has struggled, suffered and sacrificed at every step towards his goal. In one of the chapters, ‘Exit from AIIMS’, the author narrates that as a father he had to sacrifice the elite job at AIIMS for the future of her daughter who is a noted neonatologist today. However, in no way did he compromise with his conviction; and his tireless exertion and passionate concern for his patients remained the cornerstone of his success.