When you suffer and still smile

'If life can have a theme song—and I believe that every worthwhile one has—mine is best expressed in one word: Individualism’.

This is Ayn Rand speaking. Known as the 20th century’s most controversial novelist-philosophers, she was born to a Jewish family in 1905 czarist Russia. In her autobiographical notes, she mentions herself at the age of nine when she decided to make fiction writing her career.

Walter Scott and Victor Hugo inspired her. When 21, she left for Hollywood to become a screenwriter. However, she had to opt for various other jobs until her first novel We The Living was published.