Where is my phone!

Even most of the people use social media just to show their possessions to the world. People nowadays use these platforms just to upload their photos, videos etc., to get few likes and comments. Some people even can’t digest the food they are having unless they post that on social media.

It has become a trend to post or upload everything they do or visit. It is like displaying your joys and happiness to the people, and people are now becoming more and more addictive to these things.

Research carried out by the Chicago Booth School of business already indicated five years ago that Facebook, Twitter, and other social media can be more addictive than tobacco and alcohol because, among other things, access to them is very simple and free.

According to many experts, the use of social media and other media that includes instant messaging services can lead to serious addictions and their associated consequences can lead to anxiety, depression, irritability, isolation, distancing oneself from the real world and from family relationships, loss of control etc.