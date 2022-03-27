Where’s Mr. Right?

Male and female approaches to pairing have intrinsically conflicted agendas. They assess one another’s mate value from perspectives, based upon their differing reproductive agendas/capacities. The boy looks for signs of youth, fertility, health, and fidelity.

His assessment is skewed toward finding a fertile, healthy young mate with many childbearing years ahead and no current children to drain his resources.

The selection of the winning bachelor in the animal kingdom typically involves male competition……rams slamming their heads together, peacocks dragging around colourful, predator-attracting tails, men bearing expensive gifts, and vowing eternal love over candlelight.

What does the winning male suitor supposedly get for all his preening and showing off? Men offer goods and services (prehistorically primarily meat, shelter, protection, and status) in exchange for exclusive, relatively consistent pairing access.

In other words, it’s the kind of willingness and ability of a man to provide for a woman and her children, the willingness and ability of a man to protect a woman and her children.