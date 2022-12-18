While in Venice

I was in Venice recently and the city of gondolas welcomed me with open arms. Like any excited tourist, I was mesmerised to see the gondolas navigating through the length and breadth of the city.

However, while the gondolas kept me constant company throughout my delightful stay in one of the most picturesque and quaint cities in the world, I was constantly reminded of the quintessential houseboat or Shikara in Kashmir — for like the gondolas navigating along the Venetian waters, the beautiful and resplendent Shikaras along the lakes in Srinagar especially the Dal are emblematic of quotidian life in the region.

Just like the men who man the gondolas, the men who navigate the Shikaras engage in this professional activity to ensure their sustenance.

The Shikara economy has an enduring existence in the heart of Kashmir and Srinagar for it consumes within its rich fold — people from all walks of life —- people who give credence to the idea of Kashmir.