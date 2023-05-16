While on board to Paris

While travelling on a long flight to Paris for representing India in a major scientific meeting, I started reflecting on Kashmir valley, which I have been visiting every week for 3 days since the abrogation of article 370.

Being a Kashmiri pundit, I remembered the days of great difficulties post 1990, the unfortunate exodus of my community from their hearths in the valley to Jammu and other parts of the country.

The days of stone pelting, pellets and the consequences of those in blinding thousands of our citizens also came to my mind with students losing several years of education and the gloomy atmosphere of our picturesque valley.

I also got reminded that by 2016 the situation had started easing and in 2018 majority of the people of the valley had realised and reconciled to the fact that our future and wellbeing was with accepting India as our home and forgetting the vexed dispute between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, which arose in 1947.

The miseries of the floods of 2014 had been resolved largely and the help rendered by a large number of NGOs from mainland India and also the armed forces all brought us closer to the ruling Central Government and about 16,000 pundits returned back to the valley and felt good being welcomed by their Muslim neighbours. For some time, we felt our bad days were over.

As luck would have it the pendulum again swung to the other end and came 5th August 2019 resulting in the abrogation of the already tattered article 370 and demotion of the state to a Union territory.

This was done by way of making draconian laws of arresting thousands of persons, including 3 former Chief Ministers, their cabinet colleagues, workers of political parties and eminent lawyers.