Who cares for consumers?

The most visible change in the consumer market landscape is the use of e-commerce and other digital platforms. A vast percentage of consumers, particularly the millennial segment are click-happy to make online purchases. The online shopping trend is catching up fast among the consumers not because it’s convenient to make purchases while sitting at home, but because the discounts and other offers lure them to board the online shopping platforms. However, consumer behavior varies among different consumer segments.

So, the current scenario can be summed up that consumers are venturing out of their homes to go for discretionary as well as non-discretionary purchases through a mix of online and off-line channels. All said and done, the main issue is the cost of making purchases. Are the consumers comfortable with the current pricing of items, be it essentials or non-essentials? I don’t think it needs a brainstorming session to arrive at an answer to this question. The unprecedented huge price rise of essential commodities and even non-discretionary items is one of the major onslaughts of the pandemic which is proving more deadly than the virus itself. Prices of day to day items such as tea, coffee, biscuits, toothpaste, electric components, etc. have witnessed more than 10 per cent increase and it continues almost every month.

Here the mathematics is simple, the manufacturers passing on the burden of rise in production costs like energy cost and raw materials to the consumers. The rising prices have been hurting consumer sentiment. The manufacturers, even big corporates, have been listing their own reasons such as burden of taxes, etc. to revise the prices of their commodities upwards, but the rising prices are going to prove a major hurdle in the growth of economic recovery.