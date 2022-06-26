Who is Responsible?

The rainy season remains a source of inspiration for poets. They often portray this season beautifully in their poems. While describing the drops of rain in their writings, they are using metaphors like drops of pearls, golden bubbles, spherical balls etc.

But for our new generation who are living in this part of the world, Jammu and Kashmir, rain means flood, fear, and havoc. This negative feeling with regard to rain is genuine because our generation often experiences the flood like situation everywhere, even if it’s a mild rainfall. They don’t enjoy the showers like we used to enjoy during our childhood days.

A few drops of water are enough to turn our roads into flood channels everywhere; be it cities, towns or villages.

The devastating situation created by floods not only puts negative impact on livelihoods, production, and infrastructures but it also has prolonged psycho-social impacts.