Who is responsible

The low precipitation and high temperature in the months from March to May this year, due to climate change, have brought misery to the farmers in Kashmir valley. But in July and August 2022 the rain brought cheer on the faces of farmers of the valley.
Agriculture and Horticulture is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. This year apple production was good; as per official statement this year so far 50% apple were dispatched to other states. This gives indication that production is good this year.
For the best production of the fruits the credit goes to hard working farmers, horticulture department and especially research scholars and scientists related to it.
J&K with its immense potential for the productivity, quality and expansion of horticulture crops can act as a catalyst for the growth of these crops in the country. The results so obtained are beneficial for the agricultural produce. I suggest few more points for the good results.
(a) Santitisation programme among farmers especially in far flung areas and the local community about climate change, regarding what methods they can adopt due to climatic changes, especially before snowfall.
(b) As per the climate changes suitable cultivation of apple trees.
(c) Centre’s policies of climate change shall be efficiently implemented.
(d) Department of horticulture’s advisors and experts and cultivators shall meet once in a month and discuss the things regarding production.
The threat of climatic change can be averted by best research methods in agriculture and horticulture. Knowledge, attitude and practice are three steps crucial for bringing positive results. Getting stakeholders attention to the growing challenges can help establish policies and measures that produces desirable results when these measures are efficiently implemented.
Kashmir valley’s apple orchards might soon vanish due to erratic changes in climatic changes from last few years. In the last decade valley has seen major changes in the climate like early snowfall. Due to early snowfall orchardists have lost almost 40% crops every year.
We know from the past few years practice that majority of farmers had not harvested the produce when it early snows. In these years the damage to the produce especially apple production was 40 percent. Researchers believe that apple growers might not sustain if these climatic conditions prevail in future. There is a substantial number of apple growers in Kashmir Valley. We have experienced many changes in metrological parameters in J&K. Here the autumn used to be dry but what we are experiencing now is erratic snow fall during autumns. If we look at MET history, we expressed heavy snowfall in the year 2018 and 2019. Snowfall in the month of October in Kashmir valley especially in plains is very early.
Many varieties of apples are to be harvested in the months of October and November. Obviously early snowfall farmer will suffer, the crop will suffer and there will be loss to the trees. Director Weather Sonam Lotus has predicted snowfall during the intervening night of 18 and 19 October 2022 in the plains of Kashmir valley. There is hue and any everywhere especially among the apple growers.
If we don’t think about this erratic snowfall patterns that we are experiencing from last few years the horticulture that gives us economic boost will not sustain in the long run. Researchers and Horticulture department need to gear up and find answers to the frightening questioning.
