Who is responsible

Kashmir valley’s apple orchards might soon vanish due to erratic changes in climatic changes from last few years. In the last decade valley has seen major changes in the climate like early snowfall. Due to early snowfall orchardists have lost almost 40% crops every year.

We know from the past few years practice that majority of farmers had not harvested the produce when it early snows. In these years the damage to the produce especially apple production was 40 percent. Researchers believe that apple growers might not sustain if these climatic conditions prevail in future. There is a substantial number of apple growers in Kashmir Valley. We have experienced many changes in metrological parameters in J&K. Here the autumn used to be dry but what we are experiencing now is erratic snow fall during autumns. If we look at MET history, we expressed heavy snowfall in the year 2018 and 2019. Snowfall in the month of October in Kashmir valley especially in plains is very early.

Many varieties of apples are to be harvested in the months of October and November. Obviously early snowfall farmer will suffer, the crop will suffer and there will be loss to the trees. Director Weather Sonam Lotus has predicted snowfall during the intervening night of 18 and 19 October 2022 in the plains of Kashmir valley. There is hue and any everywhere especially among the apple growers.

If we don’t think about this erratic snowfall patterns that we are experiencing from last few years the horticulture that gives us economic boost will not sustain in the long run. Researchers and Horticulture department need to gear up and find answers to the frightening questioning.