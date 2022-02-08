Who is responsible for these deaths

It is shocking that in a governance where small matters are a subject of microscopic scrutiny from the organs of administration, there is none to be held responsible for human security on this count.

Just days back we had a case of acid attack and we all stood up and registered our protest, our shock, and our willingness to punish culprits, and come to the rescue of the victim. But in this case, which is no less gruesome, we have taken it as a matter of fait accompli.