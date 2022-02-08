Who is responsible for these deaths

A 10-year boy is mauled to death by stray dogs in Pattan, Baramulla district, few day back; who takes the responsibility for this death? Just visualise the face of that innocent boy, and feel the shock.
It is beyond belief that in a human society no one is held accountable for this death.
It is shocking that in a governance where small matters are a subject of microscopic scrutiny from the organs of administration, there is none to be held responsible for human security on this count.
Just days back we had a case of acid attack and we all stood up and registered our protest, our shock, and our willingness to punish culprits, and come to the rescue of the victim. But in this case, which is no less gruesome, we have taken it as a matter of fait accompli.
As if it is a normal happening that dogs maul a child. Insensitivity has a limit, and we seem to have crossed it. In a decent and responsible society it would caused an uproar. In an efficient and accountable government it must have rolled heads.
But here, it is a news story and with that it all comes to an end. As if the laws that have been passed on animal rights stop us from saving human lives.
As if the laws in place, that disallow poisoning stray dogs, stop us from taking measures to make our streets and roads free of dogs. If only there was a willingness on part of the government to ensure that there were no stray dogs, the target would have been achieved long back.
If the current administration just holds the concerned department responsible for human safety on this count, things would change, and change swiftly.
If the municipal authorities are directly held accountable on this count, there is no reason why the reasons for growing population of stray dogs can not be eliminated.
If we cannot eliminate stray dogs, as there are laws in place that stop us from doing that, what stops us from eliminating the reasons that contribute to the growing population of stray dogs. Some one needs to raise these questions seriously.