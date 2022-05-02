Who says Eid isn’t everyday?

Sabbbath is the perfection of the spirit of holiday/Sunday. Eid is a day of rest and holy labour as distinguished from toil. To quote from The Sabbath of Heschel that brilliantly explains the philosophy of holidays we all get or deserve again:

He who wants to enter the holiness of the day must first lay down the profanity of clattering commerce, of being yoked to toil. He must go away from the screech of dissonant days, from the nervousness and fury of acquisitiveness and the betrayal in embezzling his own life. He must say farewell to manual work and learn to understand that the world has already been created and will survive without the help of man

The Sabbath is the most precious present mankind has received from the treasure house of God. All week we think: The spirit is too far away, and we succumb to spiritual absenteeism, or at best we pray: Send us a little of Thy spirit. On the Sabbath the spirit stands and pleads: Accept all excellence from me.

We must not forget, as Heschel notes, that it is “not a thing that lends significance to a moment; it is the moment that lends significance to things.” Eid is when such moments are bestowed upon us. Heschel aptly notes that “To be or not to be is not the question, the vital question is how to be and how not to be.” If we master the art of how to be, we shall be in perpetyual festivity and deserve Eid Mubarak from God/ Cosmos/Life round the year.