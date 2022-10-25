Who settles the outcome?

We walk along one among so many similar paths, connecting the two destinations. All this is pretty miraculous if we choose to think so for a while. It was absolutely reasonable of Newton to think why an apple should fall down than going anywhere else unless he discovered the gravity of the matter.

Let us make an attempt today to differentiate between sense and stupidity. If we can understand it, then there is a high possibility that we may even exchange the definitions we normally assign to them. If we know the right way of thinking, we can conquer the whole world with our imaginations.

Let me take you through a full and funny example. Suppose I am having a conversation with my friend in a room which another friend in the second room gets to hear. How did it so happen? The answer is that the sound waves cross the wall separating the two rooms to reach the ears of my distant friend.

By the same logic I can choose to ask if the sound waves can go through the wall why can’t I or my friend go through this barrier. In other words, why don’t we also fall through the floor. This is absolutely logical to ask unless we don’t discover that matter does not pierce itself.

Therefore, we should expect anything to happen unless we don’t discover reasons that prevented it to happen. In other words, whatever can happen should happen.