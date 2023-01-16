Why Bharat Jodo Yatra is a family saving campaign

The Commission report details accusations and evidence against senior members of the then ruling Congress Party. They were accused of instigating mobs to avenge the assassination of Indira Gandhi by killing Sikhs in their constituencies.

Now the question is how can a party that carried out pogroms be messenger of peace and love. The truth is that present Congress is facing a strong political shrinkage as they face corruption charges. it is very important for the country to know how hollow this Yatra is.

Congress proved to be a poor opposition, they are inefficient, and are shocked to see the development carried by present Government under PM Modi. When 100 per cent rural electrification was achieved, the Congress asked what about electricity in every home.

When that was achieved, they asked about 24-hour electricity. Fair questions, but not a good look for a party that has ruled nearly 60 years but failed to provide any of these. To sum up, the Congress has lost its sheen and doesn’t look to be in a position to even pose a challenge to the current BJP regime in the 2024 general elections.

Do we really think Rahul Gandhi can create jobs? Do we really think Congress can reduce inflation?’ The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is clearly about destruction of social fabric of our country. If the name doesn’t directly say so, you only have to see what they are saying in and through the Yatra. The same old song of love and hate.

The people who will be moved by this narrative — and there will be many — already vote Congress or at least vote against BJP. Of course the Congress will say it is very much talking about inflation, unemployment and other economic issues through the Yatra – but the reality is it is instigating hate.