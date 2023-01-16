Why Bharat Jodo Yatra is a family saving campaign

Is the Congress is inviting its leaders to participate in its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30, it is important that the so called Bharat Jodo Yatra ( which otherwise is Family Saving Campaign) is analyzed objectively for its relevance, and the hope it offers.
A number of questions arise: Is this another political circus with the intent to regain political power? Is it a sincere message of love and unity? And if so, can Congress be counted on to deliver the utopia that it promises? And also can a party that has attempted to destroy our social fabric, and even carried out pogroms be the messenger of love and unity?
A truly objective evaluation of the track record of Indian National Congress is disappointing and even scary; it reveals a picture of expedient opportunism and questionable morality.
The duty of Congress as main opposition party is to find fault with the present government. But the Congress believed so deeply its own propaganda of “event management Sarkar” that it lost touch with reality. As a result, its criticism often seemed simply unhinged.
The fact of the day is, the Congress is a “sinking ship”; many of us have heard that by now. Yet it’s a bit astonishing to think how far the political party has fallen. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is actually Family Jodo Yatra , It is “hollow” and essentially a “family saving campaign” to keep control of Gandhi’s over the party, and another attempt to establish Rahul Gandhi as leader.
I have strong reasons to prove that this campaign is not unifying the country but trying to create hatred. The badge of secularism that it every time flaunts has often jostled with a sense of entitlement, an insatiable thirst for power. It has a record of instigating hate to keep its vote bank going.
The 1984 anti-Sikh carnage is a classic example of the Congress Party’s double talk; strictly speaking, it was a pogrom, validated by every criterion that defines such sectarian violence.
To call it a Hindu-Sikh riot is to mislead. The Congress Party exclusively instigated, planned, and executed a one-sided, organised massacre of over 3000 Sikhs. Justice G.T. Nanavati Commission was a one-man commission headed by Justice G.T. Nanavati, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India - it confirmed the involvement of the Congress.
The Commission report details accusations and evidence against senior members of the then ruling Congress Party. They were accused of instigating mobs to avenge the assassination of Indira Gandhi by killing Sikhs in their constituencies.
Now the question is how can a party that carried out pogroms be messenger of peace and love. The truth is that present Congress is facing a strong political shrinkage as they face corruption charges. it is very important for the country to know how hollow this Yatra is.
Congress proved to be a poor opposition, they are inefficient, and are shocked to see the development carried by present Government under PM Modi. When 100 per cent rural electrification was achieved, the Congress asked what about electricity in every home.
When that was achieved, they asked about 24-hour electricity. Fair questions, but not a good look for a party that has ruled nearly 60 years but failed to provide any of these. To sum up, the Congress has lost its sheen and doesn’t look to be in a position to even pose a challenge to the current BJP regime in the 2024 general elections.
Do we really think Rahul Gandhi can create jobs? Do we really think Congress can reduce inflation?’ The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is clearly about destruction of social fabric of our country. If the name doesn’t directly say so, you only have to see what they are saying in and through the Yatra. The same old song of love and hate.
The people who will be moved by this narrative — and there will be many — already vote Congress or at least vote against BJP. Of course the Congress will say it is very much talking about inflation, unemployment and other economic issues through the Yatra – but the reality is it is instigating hate.
Their message is lost because it is not concrete, tangible, or focused. The Congress will say it is very much talking about inflation, unemployment and other issues. It takes time to make your message reach 1.4 billion people. And the public knew that this is nothing but branding Gandhi Parivaar.
I submit that this Yatra is just a gimmick, and only a desperate attempt by a family unaccustomed to remain out of power, like a fish out of water, aiming to come back to power and enjoy the loaves of office.
In Kashmir as they are planning for a big event but least knowing we Kashmiris will not forget the exploitation this party has done during the last 70 years of their rule. The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits by this party has destroyed the social fabric.
All available evidence, reports and witnesses confirm that the government in J&K headed by the NC & Congress, and at the Centre by Congress, from 1986-87 to 1989-90 miserably failed to protect the lives, places of worship and properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.
The J&K government headed by Farooq Abdullah was seen conniving with the secessionist and terrorist forces and the Central government headed by Rajiv Gandhi was seen completely ineffective, wittingly or unwittingly, to handle the situation.
It would be a big shame for Congress; they are responsible for dividing Kashmir into two parts. Congress is responsible for taking Kashmir to UN and giving POK to Pakistan. It was a huge blunder. And we Kashmiri people are still paying the heavy prices for it.
This Family Jodo Campaign is a big shame; a joke everywhere, and also in Kashmir. Should Nehru have approached the UN when the Indian army was winning the battles against the Pakistani invaders supported by Pakistan army? Had it been given free hand, the army would have pushed the Pakistani invaders out of the entire territory of J&K.
Congress along with NC and PDP are responsible for promoting corruption, nepotism, and favoritism in Kashmir. Common Kashmiri knows now that New Delhi has brought a terror-free atmosphere in J&K, however, three families who ruined the life of common people in their regimes are trying to fuel uncertainties for their political gains.
Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis as they will be part of the Yatra want to bring Kashmir back to the 90’s. But Kashmiris are clear now and would not allow these three dynastic political parties to bring violence back to Kashmir.
Succession of leaders’ children to high political positions is a reality. In Jammu Kashmir, NC and PDP ruined the state with their dynastic politics. One person starts a party and it becomes a family enterprise with the head of the family its president or chief executive.
The dynastic rule is presented in the garb of democracy which at times blurs the line between the two. Only 02 elite families have been ruling the then state for the last 70 years. The trend was set by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah himself when on his death his son Farooq, inherited the throne and apparently the party with the largest support base in the state, followed by Omer.
Same in PDP - Mufti Sayed then Mehbooba, Tasaduq Mufti, Sartaj Madani, now daughter Iltija Mufti. Political scientists believe that holding on to and consolidating power within families “gnaws at the very roots” of democracy.
Truth is, during their regime, before 2014, there was a great amount of communalism in India. Congress never had any genuine love or concern for Muslims, but had an eye on the large Muslim vote bank. They kept playing with the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims.
As a Kashmiri Indian, I believe that India is more united today than it has ever been since Independence; there is no symbolic barrier between Kashmir and India; there is stability in Assam in contrast to the turmoil of the 1980s. And the umpteen number of massive protests (Farmers’ stir, CAA agitation) is ample proof that democracy is alive and kicking under the Modi government.
Sajid Yousuf Shah is an Advocate, BJP leader and a TV panelist.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.