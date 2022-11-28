Why cannot we explore our rich intellectual tradition

Sir,

This is to entreat you to consider the following points:

That no institution can serve its purpose unless it has ethics—the first philosophy. An institution of higher education, in particular, must have an engagement with the depth or foundational theoretical basis of every discipline it embraces, and that is done by philosophy of the respective subjects. Philosophy is concerned with questions of essence, as what things are at their core.

Holistic education promoting value bases of life and aspiration towards higher goals is impossible without conscious assimilation of philosophical undercurrent. Education needs a breath of philosophy, and philosophy and ethics are the two sides of the same coin.

Philosophy understood as critical thinking, sharpening awareness or examination of life, is an essential element of ethically sensitive personality development. For great teachers, from Socrates to Gandhi to Aurobindo to Whitehead to Martin Luther King, intelligence plus character has remained the true goal of education.