Why can’t qualified youth get a class IV job?

Explanation

When it comes to providing Government jobs the article 16 guarantees equality of opportunity to the Indian citizens. The clauses 1 and 2 make it clear that no citizen shall face any classism or discrimination with regard to public employment. These two are the basis for equal employment opportunity and eliminate categorization, be it religion, race, place of birth, caste or any other thing. This will include qualification as well. Nobody can be deprived of a job by the Govt (state) by saying "you are more qualified” . This is a ridiculous argument.

The article 16 gives Parliament the power to make any law prescribing the requirements “for a class or classes of employment or appointment to an office under the Central, State, UT or the local authority.”

Clause 4 of the Article acts as a guideline for the government for making any provision for the reservation of appointments in favour of any backward class of citizens who are “not adequately represented in the services under the State”.

Like Article 14, 15 and 17, this article and its provisions indicate the government’s commitment to protect the interests of the SCs and STs.

The 77th and 81st amendments are considered as technical amendments to protect reservation to SC/ST employees in promotions and in filling backlog of vacancies

Through the 85th amendment of the Constitution the Article 16 (4A) was inserted and amended to give the state the power to provide quota in promotions with consequential seniority. Clause 4A was inserted after the Supreme Court observed that the reservation of appointments/posts under Article 16(4) is restricted to initial appointment and it cannot extend to reservation in the matter of promotion.

While upholding the insertion of clause 4 A, the Supreme Court imposed a condition – every time a government wants to exercise its power under Article 16(4A), “it must take up a specific exercise to demonstrate that the SCs/STs were not adequately represented.”

SSRB violating constitution

The J&K Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) through its advertisement No: 01 of 2020 dated: 20.06.2021 advertised around 8575 class IV posts under UT, divisional and district cadre. Almost 50 % posts were reserved under various categories.

Under SRO 99 of 2008, the minimum qualification for class IV posts is 10th and 12th but graduates, post graduates or higher qualified candidates were also allowed to apply but no points were to be given for the higher qualification they possessed. There are hundreds of graduates and post graduates already working in various Govt departments and they also get promotion opportunities. After 6 to 7 years many Class IV employees (peons, orderlies etc) especially in education and many other Govt departments get promoted as Junior Assistants (clerks) provided they qualify the computer test. These qualified people become a good human resource for Govt organizations. Even when they are peons or orderlies, the office or section heads avail their technical services as well. I have seen many qualified orderlies doing computer work in the Govt offices.