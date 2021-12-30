Why do our new year resolutions often fail?

In this age of information, and technology, machines are slowly overtaking the role of humans thus rendering us less useful, that ultimately has led to decrease in the productivity among human beings with each passing day.

Now, to keep pace with technology and stay more productive we have to change ourselves as per the changing demand of times. New year 2022 is going to come up with new challenges that we have to face by leaving our past behind, as we can’t turn back the clock to undo the mistakes that we have done in past.

We need to move on and concentrate on present for our better future. New year occasion presents us new opportunity to forgive our past and make new resolutions for better time ahead than our past. On the eve of every new year, we tend to make new resolutions in the month of January for ourselves to be followed for the rest of year.

Initially, in a state of excitement, for first one or two weeks of January, we tend to follow these resolutions in letter and spirit. But with the passage of time our commitment to follow these resolutions decreases and in the month of February we are back to square one in the form of past normal again.