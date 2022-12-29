Extended depth-of-focus (EDOF) is a new technology and holds promise for many people who desire to be spectacle free following cataract surgery, without facing the challenges associated with some other lenses that allow a wide range of viewing distances.

Almost everyone will develop cataract sooner or later around the age of 50-60 years. Most people will also need glasses for near vision after 40 years. So far, cataract surgery was aimed at removing the natural cloudy lens and replacing it with an artificial lens due to which spectacles were required for near and intermediate vision. But now, the latest EDOF Lens not only corrects the distance vision, but also provides better near and intermediate range vision which results in reduced dependence on spectacles for most routine activities.

In comparison to Multifocal (MF) IOLs, EDOF lenses create a single elongated focal point, rather than several foci, to enhance depth of focus.

The EDOF IOLs is designed to extend range of vision, including far, intermediate and near vision. This lens strengthens the spectrum of focus and provides clear vision at different distances. Because light is not focused at two distinct points, patients notice a smooth transition from far to near with reduced glare and halos. The lenses offers sharp vision over a wide range, allowing you to see objects clearly at different distances from far to intermediate: approximately at arm’s length.