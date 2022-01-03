Why India should study it ?

This is a good news for the people of Pakistan, who have been living under the military domination all the decades since their nation came into being. It holds its importance, depending how far this crucial shift will be effected or otherwise, for the neighbouring countries.

The military sentiment in Pakistan has caused internal problems for the nation and also affected its relations with the neighbouring countries. Not only did it suffer, but also inflicted sufferings on the neighbouring countries, particularly India and Afghanistan.

Therefore, India should try to understand the real spirit behind this policy. It is yet to be made public , though broader contours have been spoken of through the twitter world .