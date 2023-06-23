Why India’s mobile phone story is a major manufacturing success!

The PLI incentives are not even 6 % (will come down in stages to less than 2%), and it is only on the incremental production. While the beneficiaries of the PLI Scheme constituted only 20 percent by market share, they accounted for 82% of the mobile phone exports in FY 2022-23.

Analysis shows that domestic value addition in mobiles is between 14-25 percent depending upon the model and complexity. Robust development in subassemblies and supply chains for Chargers, Battery Packs, Headsets, Mechanics, Camera Module, Display assembly is being seen.

New markets have been added for exports including Western Europe, Americas and developed Asia, besides the shifting of global supply chains to India.

Green shoots in the component ecosystem are also visible wherein large Indian companies like Tatas have entered and thus the externalities generated by such a policy intervention are significant.

We need to consider what would have happened to imports of mobiles and its components in the absence of the PLI Scheme and the time period for supply chains to be established as evident from the experience of other countries.

China has built a USD 1.3 trillion electronics industry over 25 years but still lacks the capacity to manufacture key smartphone components such as semiconductors, memory and OLED displays, which are 45 percent of its value. China’s import of electronics was ~USD 650 billion in 2022.

Vietnam, after 15 years, has a USD 140 billion electronics industry with an 18 percent value addition. The experiences of both countries highlight the importance of scale, particularly in exports, for increasing domestic value addition. Many of the critical reports give a static picture of a policy intervention while the perspective should be dynamic.