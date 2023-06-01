Why parents think that grade is important

Imagine, could we say what we say, had we not been having these minimum requirements of life? Never, we could. Our youthful deprivations and our endeavor for better life chances and struggle through these grades that brought us here have empowered us to mock our journey or praise our endeavor.

What a social edifice we have created? If, you do not have purchasing power to go inside the mall, if you do not have a bat or smart phone for your son, and if you do not have clothes in vogue and if you cannot afford tuition and private schooling for your children, you are not a good father, good husband and a good citizen! Then, you realize reading this write-up of Shah Faesal is like believing in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.

Those who have all those luxuries assured for their children, they can easily vouch for the holistic development of their children and preach it to society.

We are in a capitalistic system that is based on ruthless profit making and severe competition. It is not our making. It has come to us since, when Europe found its centrality that gave us Project of Modernity, based on grades and competition.

This had market rationale and stage wise notion of progress with referent objectives. It was an epochal shift. It worked for us, for we had an educated middle class that got generated during subjugation, through the colonial engineering.

This educated middle class proved to be reforming and transforming class by initiating social reform movements, Brahmo Samaj in Bengal, Prathana Samaj in Maharashtra and Arya Samaj in Punjab, followed by Mohammadan reformation in Education.

This worked for a century and more, for it could bridge our intrinsic value system with modern education institutions to give system an inherent vitality.

It was based on primary relationships, which were value oriented, trust generative and social continuity through primary group socialization, a face to face interactions in collective moral consciousness, without any legal or rational obligatory apparatus.