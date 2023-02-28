Why religion is the key

If we had the means of going back in time and having a look at the lives of the people, we would be fascinated to see how we differ from them in ways incalculable: our era has swathes of depressed people, theirs had steel souled; ours wallow in meaningless, theirs found meaning even in an act as simple as meal-sharing. Where things went wrong?

With embracing modern atheistic narratives, it has snatched from us our millennia-cherished treasure, which is to say, religion. When one fails to have something that acts as a stopper to our thinking, we fail to distinguish between the bad and the good.

Our wishes turn selfish. Wish to become too competent to care about those who are in pressing need. Wish to gain constant hits of dopamine by indulging in immoral activities. Wish to go to any extent to our satisfaction. And so forth.