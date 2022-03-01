Why reverse driving test must go

Current Driving Test known as Reverse Driving Test

In current times, clearing driving tests for vehicle licenses is tough and complex. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, for obtaining a driving license, one has to drive his vehicle front and reverse between a pole, forming a big eight. Such a driving test is known as Reverse Driving Test.

Almost the majority of drivers get stuck in reverse and fail the driving test, and out of sheer desperation they do what is done by everyone i.e., pay the agents of RTO and ARTO offices and get their driving license issued. This malpractice has become a norm across Jammu and Kashmir and is one of the reasons for rising accidents and traffic related violence across J&K.