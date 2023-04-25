Why should people aspire to become doctors?

In an era where we have career opportunities which require less efforts as compared to the age old , so called noble profession ( which is considered to have commercialised by most of the people today and that’s why I refer to it as “ so called “ noble profession) with much earlier and lucrative returns; why do I and people like me who are madly in love with the concept of being doctors and would never ever want to be anything less if ever given a chance again to be but Doctors all over again.

A small yet significant incident from my days as a Senior resident in the surgical unit.

"What did you do yesterday?” asked my boss. It was our after rounds coffee in the canteen session.

Last night was very busy and we were exhausted due to lack of sleep and our blood glucose levels were shooting down. None of us were in a mood for a pleasant chat.