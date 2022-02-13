Why Tanga must survive?

Visit my historic Sopore town on a reasonably sunny day, and you are transported back in time. It is just getting into a time machine and enjoying the simplicity of the bygone era.

Ah, the traditional Tanga transport! Talk to coachmen, book a ride from a buzzing yard and enjoy the grand feeling while touring the town. The clip-clop of the trotting horses produces a lilting melody.

That rhythmic galloping, the sound of the bells and horse-hooves on the road are music to ears. A feeling that can’t be weaved in words.