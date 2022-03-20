Why there is war in Ukraine?

The conflict in Ukraine was in a mild state until things escalated from October 2021 and it finally took a vicious turn as the new year began.
Since late 2021, Russia has been building military infrastructure near the Ukrainian border and, as of now, the Russian government has dispatched over 100,000 troops.
This all has come as a backdrop after Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
This imperialist approach to President Putin has been a regular affair ever since the USSR dissolved.
The current situation in Ukraine can be attributed to many factors, but the most important of those is the expansionist policy of NATO and Putin’s fear of loss of control over Ukraine.
Last month, the US evacuated its staff from Ukraine and it sparked tremendous news as it pointed out that things could turn ugly there.
The Russian state has had trouble in accepting the turns that Ukraine has been taking in recent times. The US has been sending arms and ammunition to Ukraine and it has caused deep anxiety within the Russian state and this has resulted in an abnormal geopolitical behaviour from Russia.
To understand it properly, we need to know what modern Russia is and how Putin sees it.
The Russian state can be traced back to modern-day Ukraine and its cultural, historical, and political existence is drawn from Kyiv. When the Soviet Union collapsed, more than a dozen new independent nations emerged in Central Asia and Eastern Europe.
One of them was Ukraine. During that era, there was a young spy by the name of Vladimir Putin who was working as a Soviet Spy agent for the Soviet Secret Service KGB. When the Soviet Union fell, Putin referred to it as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.
In Putin’s eyes, Russia had lost significant territory and, with it, its influence and power. For Putin, the tragedy that sealed it was the separation of Ukraine from the Russian motherland. In the eyes of Putin, the Ukraine and Russian were one people who have been divided by an outside force or the West, as seen by him.
So the big meeting between the EU leaders and the US made big news in the Kremlin. Putin gave NATO three key points to stop this conflict from exploding. 1.) NATO to pull out all troops from Ukraine 2) the USA won’t protect Eastern European allies 3.) NATO stops expanding.
All three conditions put forward by the kremlin are nothing more than the pinnacle of absurdity, but it shows how an ever-expanding NATO has caused a deep crisis within the Kremlin and inside Putin’s mind.
NATO was formed in response to deter the soviet aggression after the Second world war and since then it has been expanding. Many former Soviet states have joined it and Ukraine was keen on joining it too. This NATO expansion has threatened the hegemony of Russia in Eastern Europe and he worries that the US will be more proactive in Europe.
This fearful attitude of Russia towards NATO has led to a continuous cycle of violence in Ukraine since 2014 when Ukraine was pushing towards deeper integration towards the West. Russia started meddling in its internal affairs, resulting in thousands of Ukrainians dead in the eastern part.
After the annexation of Crimea by Russia, things have turned uglier between the two nations and it has led to firm support within Ukraine to join NATO and EU.
The other issue with the current situation is that Vladimir Putin still sees the region through the lens of the cold war and the Soviet Union. For him, Ukraine is not an independent nation but a part of Russia that has been separated from it.
The more Ukraine drifts westwards, the more problem it creates for Putin. The build-up of troops near Ukraine is an effort by the Russian state to counter what it feels is a western encroachment of the Russian land.
This new Russian aggression and military intensification have ensured one thing, the rebirth of NATO, in a way that it was inoperative and its very essence and meaning had been lost post the division of the Soviet Union, but with this fighting going on in Ukraine it has favoured NATO to once again rise.
The US and other major western powers have been ensuring that Ukraine is equipped well enough to deter any Russian aggression, but this has only made the situation worse.
To Putin, any help from NATO towards Ukraine is an effort to sabotage the Russian sovereignty and integrity. In return, Russia has been on a continuous path to building more and more bases near the Ukrainian border.
As we have seen for the last two months, this continuous military escalation has been a different tactic from the Kremlin. Ukraine is in a very fragile state but, we need to understand that Russian media isn’t preparing its people for a war like it did when Crimea was annexed.
During the Crimean annexation, the Russian Propaganda machinery was preparing its people for a full-scale invasion which hasn’t been seen till now and this means the Russian state will try to negotiate as long as it can.
As things tighten up in Europe, every ally of NATO and Russia will play a decisive role in further shaping up this military escalation. The US sent more troops to Germany while Russia and Belarus are having joint military drills.
The initial reaction might show that we might see a big conflict about to happen, but it seems highly unlikely that Putin would take such a risk.
All this military flexing would eventually be kept aside and as more rounds of talks are held between the leaders, this would ease.
Talks are necessary for de-escalation and as both sides are building resources for aggressive means, a dialogue would be necessary to end the troubles.
