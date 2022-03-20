Why there is war in Ukraine?

The Russian state can be traced back to modern-day Ukraine and its cultural, historical, and political existence is drawn from Kyiv. When the Soviet Union collapsed, more than a dozen new independent nations emerged in Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

One of them was Ukraine. During that era, there was a young spy by the name of Vladimir Putin who was working as a Soviet Spy agent for the Soviet Secret Service KGB. When the Soviet Union fell, Putin referred to it as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.

In Putin’s eyes, Russia had lost significant territory and, with it, its influence and power. For Putin, the tragedy that sealed it was the separation of Ukraine from the Russian motherland. In the eyes of Putin, the Ukraine and Russian were one people who have been divided by an outside force or the West, as seen by him.

So the big meeting between the EU leaders and the US made big news in the Kremlin. Putin gave NATO three key points to stop this conflict from exploding. 1.) NATO to pull out all troops from Ukraine 2) the USA won’t protect Eastern European allies 3.) NATO stops expanding.

All three conditions put forward by the kremlin are nothing more than the pinnacle of absurdity, but it shows how an ever-expanding NATO has caused a deep crisis within the Kremlin and inside Putin’s mind.