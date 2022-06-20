Why we need a strong Kindergarten?

Up to three years of age, our children are restricted to homes. They’ve little chance to interact with others of their age group; the primary instrument of socialisation are their mothers.

With changing roles in the social force and women being active participants in work forces, things have started to change. Mothers in this age don’t have adequate time to participate fully in the process of socialisation.

They’re running on a knife’s edge and little has been done to fill the void except for the child care leave, which isn’t a universal entitlement.