Wild boars destroying crops

Increasing population of wild boars in several villages of north Kashmir is creating problems for the farmers there. The animals destroy the crops in the fields causing heavy losses.

The villagers say the wild boars are damaging crops including paddy and maize, besides vegetables. According to them if something is not done immediately about it, the losses would be very high.

The farmers said that their hard work in cultivation of these crops is getting wasted and they will not be having anything to eat if the situation continues like this. They are demanding intervention of concerned authorities and their help in this connection.