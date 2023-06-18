Will Patna meeting be a turning point?

All eyes are riveted on June 23 meeting of the non-NDA opposition parties slated to be held in Patna. The crucial agenda is to find a common meeting ground to resolve the jigsaw puzzle called the Opposition Unity and unitedly face the Narendra Modi-led BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Although being held on the initiative of Bihar chief minister Mr Nitish Kumar but not before he secured a mandate from the Congress after his recent meetings with the party president Mr Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Mr Rahul Gandhi; it did suffer a hiccup, he met most of the top opposition leaders to lay ground for this crucial meeting. The suo motu decision of Mr Kumar to fix June 12 as the meeting date ostensibly without consulting, as it seems, the main component Congress, had to be changed. The reason forwarded was that neither Mr Kharge nor Mr Gandhi was available on that date and so did DMK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister Mr M K Stalin subsequently showed his unavailability.

So, the fault line.

Interestingly, Congress and DMK are ruling alliance partners in the southern state. So, it seems both were moving in tandem to annul the unilateral decision of Mr Kumar in fixing the date ostensibly to send a signal. The move paid off. Nevertheless, it ensured that both top leaders of the Congress would personally attend the meeting.

What makes June 23 meeting more significant, apart from the opposition parties coming together for the first time publicly post-2014, is the effort to make it result oriented, whether it happens or not time will tell. Significantly, the parties agreed, sensing short time left before general elections, by ensuring participation of the top leaders and not their representatives so that decision making is not left for another day.