Will the trust be restored?

When, in the aftermath of gruesome killing of a young Pandit employee in Budgam district, a depressing scenario is unfolding in Kashmir which may see five thousand Pandit employees pulling out of the Valley, an encouraging news of sorts for the KPs is filtering down the corridors of Delhi Darbar.

According to the media reports the Central Government is “likely to accept recommendation of the Delimitation Commission for giving two seats to Kashmiri Pandits in the Assembly.”

One doesn’t know how much gloom that has lately descended on the displaced community will get lifted by the news but certainly it is an acknowledgement of what it has been demanding as a measure of political empowerment .