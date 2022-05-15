Will there be an end to targeted killings in Kashmir?

BY MAJEED AHMAD

Killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee at Chadoora Tehsil Office in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists on Thursday, has once again brought to the fore a chilling reminder of the incidents of 1989 and 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were selectively targeted and forced to leave the Valley.

According to highly placed sources much like its perfidious acts of late 1989 and early 1990, Pakistani spy agency ISI has started preparing ‘hit-lists’ of members of minority community who would be murdered to create tension in the valley.

The list includes many Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), who either stayed back in 1990 or returned in recent years to their homeland. The killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, three-days ago and prominent businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo in October last year is part of the ‘hit list’ the ISI has prepared and handed over to terrorist outfits, they said.