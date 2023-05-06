Wily Sharad Pawar at it again

Pawar drama got over as suddenly as the act began. “I cannot disrespect the workers' feelings”, as he summed by his drama to resign as the party president. Has he achieved his goal to rally the party around him to checkmate his nephew Mr Ajit Pawar? For the time being it seems so.

Who better than Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Mr Sharad Pawar to master the art of manipulative politics? Who better than him to remain unpredictable and keep his political friends and foes guessing in equal terms? And who better than Mr Pawar to create storms to wither away storms threatening him and his own party?

Mr Pawar’s sudden announcement at the release of second part of his autobiography in Marathi ‘Lok Maze Sangati’ that he is stepping down as NCP president and that he will stay away from contesting election in future created a storm. It happened at a time when the party once again was facing the threat of rebellion, real or perceived, with rumours that to satisfy his chief ministerial ambitions his nephew Mr Ajit Pawar was planning to join hands with BJP once again.

No one will ever know whether this threat was real or enacted. No one will actually know if the Pawar senior enacted a political drama by announcing to step down as NCP chief to checkmate his nephew and let him know who the real leader is. Or is his move intended to raise his graph to carve a new role for himself on the country’s political firmament ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is not the first time that Mr Ajit Pawar, though he has denied reports, has threatened to revolt and go with the BJP. He has already done once in November 2022 when in an early morning-coup he along with a group of NCP- MLAs had formed the government becoming Deputy Chief Minister. In the process he had unseated the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government though his experiment last only for 70 hours before his uncle swung into action and retrieved the situation. No one till date knows whether he did it with or without the support of his uncle.