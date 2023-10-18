Winter and Deepening Electricity Crisis

As winter arrives in Kashmir, temperatures has started to drop significantly, leading to increased energy demand for heating. The region experiences heavy snowfall, which can disrupt power supply infrastructure, such as transmission lines and transformers.

Kashmir often faces electricity shortages even during normal weather conditions due to various factors, including an insufficient power generation capacity. During winter, this demand-supply gap worsens as the need for electricity for heating and lighting increases.

The region relies on a combination of hydroelectric power and power imports from outside the UT. Snowfall and freezing conditions impact the generation of hydroelectric power, affecting the energy supply.

Kashmir's electricity grid connectivity gets disrupted due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. This leads to power outages in various parts of the region. The existing electricity infrastructure in Kashmir is not robust enough to handle the increased demand during winter. This results in frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations.

The deepening electricity crisis in winter is having severe consequences for residents. It affects not only their comfort and quality of life but also essential services like healthcare, education, and businesses that depend on a stable power supply.

To address the electricity crisis in Kashmir during early winter, the government should take immediate measures.

The Government should invest in upgrading and maintaining the electricity grid, transmission lines, and transformers to withstand harsh winter conditions. There should be increase power generation capacity to meet the growing energy demand during winter, possibly by diversifying energy sources or enhancing the efficiency of existing power plants.

There is urgent need to develop winter-specific preparedness plans to deal with snowfall and cold temperatures. This may involve deploying additional personnel for maintenance and snow clearance.

Thrust should be laid on encouraging energy conservation practices among residents and businesses to reduce the strain on the power grid. Also, promote alternative heating methods, such as energy-efficient stoves and insulation, to reduce the reliance on electricity for heating.

More there is dire need to establish an effective emergency response system to deal with power outages and ensure that critical services are not severely disrupted.