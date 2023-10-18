Winter and Deepening Electricity Crisis

The power crisis in Kashmir has reached a critical juncture as the government's efforts to bolster electricity supply have fallen short, resulting in a widening gap between the demand and supply of electricity.
The consequence: residents of Kashmir are increasingly finding themselves plunged into darkness as unscheduled power cuts continue to haunt Kashmir. The power crisis in Kashmir has reached an alarming level, causing widespread disruptions that affect households, commercial establishments, and essential services.
According to locals, power cuts have been ranging from 5 to 9 hours a day, making it exceedingly challenging for residents to carry out their day-to-day activities and for businesses to operate smoothly.
According to officials from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), despite various measures to mitigate the crisis, there remains a significant power deficit of approximately 500 MW in the region.
This shortfall is primarily attributed to the skyrocketing peak load demand, which can surge up to 1700 MW during times of plummeting temperatures.
Principal Secretary of Power Development Department (PDD) H Rajesh Prasad addressed the pressing power crisis, where he sought to reassure the citizens of J&K that the situation would improve within two days.
Prasad emphasised that the government was acutely aware of the situation and has taken proactive measures to tackle it. (Greater Kashmir Oct 3)
In modern world, electricity is a lifeline. Despite Kashmir having vast potential to produce hydropower, industries, businesses and tourism, which are vital for the region’s growth, are suffering due to unreliable power supply.
In winter, tourism is a significant source of income for the region and the looming power crisis threatens to disrupt this sector. The frequent power cuts at a time when smart meters are being installed have irked people who blame administration for not fulfilling it’s promise of an uninterrupted power supply. Almost winter has approached, the power crisis could further deepen if the administration doesn’t arrange additional power supply.
The onset of early winter in Kashmir has started to bring up several challenges, and one of the most pressing issues during this time is the deepening electricity crisis. The businesses heavily rely on electricity and the persistent power cuts have started to leave monetary losses.
As winter arrives in Kashmir, temperatures has started to drop significantly, leading to increased energy demand for heating. The region experiences heavy snowfall, which can disrupt power supply infrastructure, such as transmission lines and transformers.
Kashmir often faces electricity shortages even during normal weather conditions due to various factors, including an insufficient power generation capacity. During winter, this demand-supply gap worsens as the need for electricity for heating and lighting increases.
The region relies on a combination of hydroelectric power and power imports from outside the UT. Snowfall and freezing conditions impact the generation of hydroelectric power, affecting the energy supply.
Kashmir's electricity grid connectivity gets disrupted due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. This leads to power outages in various parts of the region. The existing electricity infrastructure in Kashmir is not robust enough to handle the increased demand during winter. This results in frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations.
The deepening electricity crisis in winter is having severe consequences for residents. It affects not only their comfort and quality of life but also essential services like healthcare, education, and businesses that depend on a stable power supply.
To address the electricity crisis in Kashmir during early winter, the government should take immediate measures.
The Government should invest in upgrading and maintaining the electricity grid, transmission lines, and transformers to withstand harsh winter conditions. There should be increase power generation capacity to meet the growing energy demand during winter, possibly by diversifying energy sources or enhancing the efficiency of existing power plants.
There is urgent need to develop winter-specific preparedness plans to deal with snowfall and cold temperatures. This may involve deploying additional personnel for maintenance and snow clearance.
Thrust should be laid on encouraging energy conservation practices among residents and businesses to reduce the strain on the power grid. Also, promote alternative heating methods, such as energy-efficient stoves and insulation, to reduce the reliance on electricity for heating.
More there is dire need to establish an effective emergency response system to deal with power outages and ensure that critical services are not severely disrupted.
Crisis and life
The electricity crisis in Kashmir has a significant impact on the daily life of people. The region faces several challenges that contribute to this crisis, and these challenges, in turn, affect the quality of life for the people living in Kashmir.
Kashmir experiences cold and harsh winters, with temperatures dropping significantly below freezing. Reliable electricity is essential for heating homes, and power outages during winter leads to discomfort and health issues.
Electricity is needed for lighting in homes and businesses, especially during the long winter nights. Frequent power outages can disrupt daily routines and impact safety and security.
Power outages disrupts students' ability to study, complete assignments, and attend online classes, if applicable. Lack of access to electricity affects educational opportunities.
Hospitals and medical facilities rely on a stable power supply for medical equipment, lighting, and heating. Power interruptions can jeopardize patient care.
The electricity crisis also hinder economic activities, including small businesses and industries that rely on electricity for their operations. This leads to financial losses and unemployment.
Electricity is essential for charging mobile phones and other communication devices. Power outages disrupt communication, making it difficult to stay in touch with family, friends, and emergency services.
The basic household chores, such as cooking, cleaning, and laundry, may rely on electricity. Power cuts can make these tasks more challenging. The electricity crisis contributes to a lower overall quality of life for the people of Kashmir, who face uncertainty about when the power will be available and for how long.
(The author is senior staffer Greater Kashmir)