Winter and Literature

Nature has bestowed every season with unique beauty and charm. Be it Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter. Had man not been unfriendly to nature, never would have nature reacted in its violent style.

Unfortunately this so called modern man has gone beyond the human ethics to quench his materialistic thirst. Nature can never be blamed, as Newton’s third of law warns, “To every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Famous nature poet Wordsworth has transported the same philosophy/nature’s law however, in a poetic language. “Nature never did betray the heart that loved her.” Physics strikes the mind, while as poetry warms the heart.