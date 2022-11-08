Winter Heart Attack

It is quite clear through ample amount of available literature that the chances of heart attacks increase during winters by about more than 30%. It goes without saying that people must take the necessary precautions to stay warm throughout the winter.

Elders, in particular, are susceptible during winters because cold can cause intense drop in their body temperature, causing hypothermia which in turn can lead to severe damage to heart muscle.

Moreover, people suffering from Angina need to be extra vigilant as cold weather conditions during winter can result in constriction of coronary arteries, leading to elevated levels of blood pressure, limiting blood flow and reduced supply of oxygen to the heart, which can ultimately lead to heart attack.

Winter months also bring some behavioural changes including lower physical activity and weight gain which contribute to high probability of heart complications.

Furthermore, the emotional stress during winter, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), can increase levels of stress hormones, thereby, increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.