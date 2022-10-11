All the decisions being taken in the winter preparedness meetings should be implemented in letter and spirit. It has been seen that when a major snowfall occurs, there is lack of coordination among the various government departments, dealing with the crisis.

Even the decisions taken in advance are not implemented when the time comes. The lack of coordination among the government departments and non-implementation of decisions further add to the hardships of people in winter.

There should be proper coordination so that restoration of power and water supply is speedily and effectively done and snow bound roads cleared speedily.