After the record arrival of tourists in Kashmir this year, there is a need to develop more tourist spots and provide necessary infrastructure there. The Kashmir tourism must not remain confined to some limited places only, but its area should be extended significantly.

Tourism is very important for the economy. Because of the breakdown in tourism for several decades, economy has suffered and so have the people, depending on tourism. Authorities say that they are gearing up to promote winter tourism in a big way this time.

Winter tourism will get a boost if necessary infrastructure and facilities are available to the tourists. If the infrastructure and facilities are missing the large scale promotions and plannings can not provide the desired results. A lot still needs to be done in tourism sector as Kashmir has enormous potential.