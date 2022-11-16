Winter vacation in schools

The issue regarding when to close schools for winter vacations this year should not be made a point of prestige.

The authorities must be keeping the schools open in the interest of students, but the increasing cold due to changing weather conditions must also be taken into consideration.

More particularly when the schools do not have any heating arrangements in the classrooms.

The authorities say that they want to keep the schools open for more time, as long as the weather conditions permit. If they want to do so they will have to make necessary arrangements in the schools for that.