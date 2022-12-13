Winter Work

An unplanned academic session drift in the valley has created an uncertain atmosphere fro students. It might be impossible on part of the system to consider a reckoning and initiate a major course shift.

There are few universal norms for systems in operation, like considering early deliberations and preparedness for an overhaul shift. The recent decision doesn’t reflect any synergy between the government and stakeholders.

As the world is recovering hard from Covid-19, with some milestones to overcome, for people to rejuvenate the world. An academic shift, doesn’t go well with a long way effort to help people, especially to students who have been at the receiving end and have gone through psychological trauma. It has been relatively hard for the students in valley and their agony goes uncounted.