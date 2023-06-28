‘Wish I could pray.’

He knew well that the furore and the fermentation were momentary. By the evening, the people who hurl stones would resume their routine life. They would hardly pursue any reformation. The conviction led him to stand conveniently and firmly midst the largest gathering of the world, under the shower of stones, thrown by emotional and enraged people. Some people took stoning in true spirit of the ritual though majority seemed personally involved. They flung stones along-with slurs and slangs yet he stood fearlessly and carelessly calm. His condition was like a giant-fruitless tree, standing under hail storm, with nothing to lose.

‘Keep stoning, vent your anger, and exhaust your grudges. Then we shall meet again; meet when your chest is free from any prejudice against me.’

‘Although I’m surprised that you blame me for what you did yourself.’

Satin took the stoning as a sheer convention of Haj or Umrah. He saw people over aged, after pilgrimage violating the line again, so he did never mind the stoning though horribly feared of two things; the ’Islah’ (reformation) and the Hidayah (divine guidance).

Meanwhile he got agonized by a small pebble, thrown reluctantly. He felt miserabl disappointed on finding the man who threw it.

‘Now I realize why Mansoor was unbearably hurt by a flower.’

The pebble was thrown by a man whom Satin called friend. The man carried his mission successfully in some part of the world.

‘Politics, you know politics’, said the friend.

Satin realized that he did not lose a follower.

‘I see! Deception is one of my traits. My followers must have it.’

The friend threw rest of the pebbles while praying to Allah. Satin instantly enquired about the purpose of his visit, also shrinkingly asked about the prayers, if uttered earnestly.