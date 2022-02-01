With a sense of foreboding

As things are shaping up in the world, the contest for global leadership is taking some ugly turn. The heat underneath is building up and any moment it can cause an explosion.
The way global super power, the US, and the emerging powers for the top slot, Russia and China, are coming face to face, it is not wise to rule out any military confrontation.
The way things are shaping up around South China Sea, and Taiwan, none can predict precisely where it can go. But one thing is sure, the tensions are mounting. Similarly the crisis in Ukraine are mounting. We know that Ukraine is a fault-line between Russia and the NATO.
Some years back we also saw how the crisis precipitated around Crimea. Similarly there are indications that all is not well with Mid East. The recent violent incident tells a very grim tale.
All this points towards a very dark side of the global politics. The urge to dominate, and the urge to control the entire world, is once again pushing this world towards some huge catastrophe. We have already seen, in recent past, how this struggle for supremacy ruined many countries.
How people in millions died, and how human dwellings were raised to ground over night. We all know what a military confrontation means in this age and day. With the kind of technology that is available right now with the great powers, one shudders to think of any military clash.
Now add to this that the Pandemic has already brought misery to a vast population. The condition of many economies is so bad that if the situation is not immediately handled, and handled efficiently, many countries can witness an economic collapse.
In this situation, if a war breaks, and big economies are drawn into it, one can only imagine the level of economic destruction. In such a situation we can only wish, and expect, that right thinking prevails, and the world sails through these crises safely.