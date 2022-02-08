Withdrawal of posts

It was submitted before the Director colleges, Secretary PSC, Secretary SSB on 10.09.2021 by Higher Education Department education which looks after such cases under an expert committee.

It took two more months for this report to reach PSC and they too sat on it and during this time the Govt came with the order of withdrawal of all posts.

Where shall candidates like Raof go? Why shall he be made a scapegoat when the delay was caused by Govt and PSC? There are many more such cases which need to be examined by Govt. This is total injustice.

Moreover, crores of rupees were collected as application fees from candidates, will PSC or SSB pay this amount back to candidates? Some candidates have crossed the upper age limit, will the Govt be able to do justice to them?