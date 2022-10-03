Woman: Subjected to Brutality

If we continue to treat her this way she will revolt and there will be a chaos. Menfolk has been brutal towards her, it is because they are considered superior over women.

Right from the beginning of boyhood, eve-teasing becomes their enjoyment. If he is a brother, he puts limitations on sisters but there is no one to limit him. If he is a father, his daughter fears to talk to him. If he is either a relative or an outsider, she fears of molestation.

Is this her world? If a boy can live freely, do whatever he wants, why cannot a woman just have her mind relaxed and peaceful. Why was it necessary to pass a Women Protection Bill? It is because violence against woman has reached its extreme.

Women have been the victims of violence all through ages, in all societies and cultures. It is indeed ironic that in India - which has given rise to apostles of peace and non violence, women have to bear the burden of violence, domestic as well as public, physical as well as emotional.

In earlier times the doors of educational, political, social, economical and cultural opportunities were closed to them. Even their personal freedom with respect to diet, dress, marriage etc. came to be curtailed. Every effort was made to put women behind men and to make them meek and docile. Even today violence against women is widespread both in developed and developing countries. Physical abuse is common in all parts of world.

No matter how hard we try to protect our women by passing laws, women-abuse continues to prevail in our societies. Even in this era of science and technology, some countries have a very low female literacy rate.

If we look at sex Ratio of Indian states, It does not have a good margin. In some areas, the sex ratio is below 500 due to the inhumane trend of female foeticide.