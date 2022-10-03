Woman: Subjected to Brutality

BY MISBAH MOUMINAH
Every religion has given a special dignity to women; Women are considered a blessing but unfortunately some feebleminded people neglect this essential fact.
It is not only religion but science too suggests that species continue because of significant contribution of women. The mankind has originated from the lap of a woman. It is a woman who carries the child in her womb for nine months, bears all odds for her child.
This child later becomes a philosopher, scholar, doctor and much more. The first school of a child is its mother slap. If that mother is educated, how will her child be! and if all the mothers of our society are educated, how will our nation be! Indeed incredible!
This woman is not only a mother, she is a daughter, a sister, a soulmate. So from the very beginning she must be given respect, care and protection. But instead of this we kill her in womb and if not possible then after her birth she is subjected to restrictions and mistreatment.
Not only this but on the birth of a girl child there is a mourning scene in many families. If a woman gives birth to only girl children, she is, in some cases, divorced.
If we continue to treat her this way she will revolt and there will be a chaos. Menfolk has been brutal towards her, it is because they are considered superior over women.
Right from the beginning of boyhood, eve-teasing becomes their enjoyment. If he is a brother, he puts limitations on sisters but there is no one to limit him. If he is a father, his daughter fears to talk to him. If he is either a relative or an outsider, she fears of molestation.
Is this her world? If a boy can live freely, do whatever he wants, why cannot a woman just have her mind relaxed and peaceful. Why was it necessary to pass a Women Protection Bill? It is because violence against woman has reached its extreme.
Women have been the victims of violence all through ages, in all societies and cultures. It is indeed ironic that in India - which has given rise to apostles of peace and non violence, women have to bear the burden of violence, domestic as well as public, physical as well as emotional.
In earlier times the doors of educational, political, social, economical and cultural opportunities were closed to them. Even their personal freedom with respect to diet, dress, marriage etc. came to be curtailed. Every effort was made to put women behind men and to make them meek and docile. Even today violence against women is widespread both in developed and developing countries. Physical abuse is common in all parts of world.
No matter how hard we try to protect our women by passing laws, women-abuse continues to prevail in our societies. Even in this era of science and technology, some countries have a very low female literacy rate.
If we look at sex Ratio of Indian states, It does not have a good margin. In some areas, the sex ratio is below 500 due to the inhumane trend of female foeticide.
What a shame! she needs to be given respect ,care, opportunities only then: She can be a Mother Theresa. She can be Kalpana Chawla. She can be a Malala Yusufzai. She can be a Marie Curie.
She can do everything a man can do, then why is she abused in every possible way? Why is she considered inferior; if she can reach moon, she can be in defense and work in every field of life.
Let’s make a better society together. Let’s teach our sons to respect girls besides teaching our daughters safety measures. Let us educate everyone about equality of gender, to make this world a beautiful place.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.