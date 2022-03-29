Women and the Nation-State

Post-Colonial Journey

In India, after 1947 half of the battle for women uplift was won by men through decisions taken in the constituent assembly of India. (During my student days we were told that assembly had only founding fathers). All Indians irrespective of gender and caste were given equal voting rights. The project of a socialist and welfare state in India led to many women- friendly laws and policies to remove the road blocks in advancement of women. After 1980 visibility, voice and vision of the women have widened.

The Supreme Court of India opened ten command positions to women in army and quite recently three women too were appointed to the Supreme Court as judges. Thus the learned male judges (Justice Chandrachud and Justice Rastogi), in a liberating tune quoted progressive poet Abrar-ul-Haq Majaz who exhorted women to fight:Terre mathe pe ye anchal toe buhat hi khub hai lekinTu iss anchal se ik parcham bana leti tou acha tha”While the raiment covering your head is good,It would be better if you made a banner of it.In 1948 Miss CB Muthamma was the first woman to join the Indian foreign service.

Three years later Miss Anne George was the first to join Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Both were to sign undertakings that they would quit if they chose to marry but no such conditions were imposed on male officers. After some time C B Muthamma was promoted as Ambassador. She challenged it in the Supreme Court of India. The court in a landmark judgment said “whether Art 14 and 16 belong to myth or reality”. The last line of the judgment was quite revealing: “we dismiss the petition but not the problem”.

This sounds encouraging but the fact remains that the state in India is an “ incomplete project”. In Assam Jabeda Khatun’s claim to be an Indian citizen was rejected by Foreigners Tribunal and Guwati High court rejected her 2019 appeal though she presented fifteen documents in her defense. In 2019 the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir state Mr. Satyapal Malik revoked the waiver of stamp duty to properties registered in the name of women.

The law was made when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister. According to government data asset-ownership in J&K is largely dominated by men. In the case of land ownership only 23 percent women hold property in their name while the figure for men is 73 percent. The revocation of stamp duty was not a mere arbitrary act of the state but a terrible onslaught on a composite legacy bequeathed by “New Kashmir manifesto 1944”, which had shaped the political culture of Kashmir and made it gender-sensitive by granting rights and dignity to women in an exceptional manner. In a broader framework we advance three recommendations for making women co-partner in the overall development of the country.